PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.07.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boit C F David bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

