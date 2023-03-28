PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.07.
PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boit C F David bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 1.4 %
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.