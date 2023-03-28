PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the February 28th total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.29% of PainReform as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFX traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,206. PainReform has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.25.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

