PATRIZIA Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 51,782 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,971,000. American Tower comprises 8.2% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.18. 438,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,986. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.72. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $89.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

