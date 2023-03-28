PATRIZIA Pty Ltd Takes $4.17 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 142,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,000. PPL comprises approximately 3.1% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at about $104,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,517,000 after buying an additional 3,419,854 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 107.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,412,000 after buying an additional 3,210,872 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PPL by 1,052.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,426,000 after buying an additional 2,640,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at about $57,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

PPL Stock Up 0.9 %

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,757,133. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Further Reading

