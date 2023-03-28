PATRIZIA Pty Ltd Takes Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 281,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,000. Avista makes up about 9.3% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd owned 0.38% of Avista at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 377.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 178.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Avista by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 53,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,939. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. Avista had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 86.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

