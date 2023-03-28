PATRIZIA Pty Ltd Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,000. Norfolk Southern accounts for 2.9% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.38. 434,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $291.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.53.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.