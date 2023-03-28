PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Acquires $22,480.00 in Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) Director Catherine A. Lynch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.24 per share, with a total value of $22,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,898.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of PMT stock remained flat at $11.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. 518,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,925. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $10,708,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $9,392,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,841.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 573,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 544,018 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,253,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 460,177 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.