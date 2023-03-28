Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Position Lessened by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,794 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Perficient worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 124.7% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 199,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $47,335,000 after purchasing an additional 160,757 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the third quarter worth $8,934,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 12.4% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 925,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $60,170,000 after purchasing an additional 102,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Perficient from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.44. The company had a trading volume of 26,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $116.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.46.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $715,077.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,129.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

