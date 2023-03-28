Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFGC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $63.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $29,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,090,816.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $29,365.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,090,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,470 shares of company stock worth $146,166. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $628,020,000 after buying an additional 3,092,172 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $279,047,000 after buying an additional 248,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $287,379,000 after buying an additional 2,536,638 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

