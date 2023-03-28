Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Permanent TSB Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Permanent TSB Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ILPMF remained flat at $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Permanent TSB Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

