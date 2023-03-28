Peterson Wealth Services Has $1.64 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Peterson Wealth Services lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,696,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.02. 262,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,755. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.44. The stock has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

