Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$12.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.02. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$9.71 and a 12-month high of C$17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.79.

Insider Activity at Peyto Exploration & Development

About Peyto Exploration & Development

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.63, for a total transaction of C$303,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,206,403.36. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.63, for a total value of C$303,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,206,403.36. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.90 per share, with a total value of C$119,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 144,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,398 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

