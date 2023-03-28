Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

