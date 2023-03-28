PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Up 208.9% in March

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 208.9% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. 19,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,200. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
