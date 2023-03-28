Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

PPSI opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.15.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Power Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. The firm also engages in integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment and mobile EV charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets.

