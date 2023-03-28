Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.53

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 1874147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.
PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.
Plug Power Trading Down 1.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39.
Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.
