Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.53

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 1874147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Plug Power Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plug Power Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,003,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,071,588,000 after purchasing an additional 712,632 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Plug Power by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,213,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $211,176,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Plug Power by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 826,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,349,000 after acquiring an additional 303,185 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

