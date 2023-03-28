POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.79 EPS

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $1.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $226.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million.

POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance

PNT opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $728.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About POINT Biopharma Global

PNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.