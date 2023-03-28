Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BPOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Popular from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Popular from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

BPOP opened at $54.62 on Friday. Popular has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $86.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.76.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.82 million. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.47%. Popular’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Popular will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 883,818 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,471,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,581,000 after purchasing an additional 846,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 11.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,856,000 after purchasing an additional 816,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $49,188,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 745,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,458,000 after acquiring an additional 311,204 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

