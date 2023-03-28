Populous (PPT) Price Hits $0.0322

Populous (PPT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $243,577.92 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 65.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Populous

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

