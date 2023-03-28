PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Achieves $517,638.65

PotCoin (POT) traded up 24.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $517,638.65 and approximately $95.80 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 77% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00327935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012453 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00021549 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000703 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000631 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000199 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,220,834 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.