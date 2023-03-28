PotCoin (POT) Price Up 75.1% Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 75.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $509,424.19 and $95.80 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00326549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012490 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00021353 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000705 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000645 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003731 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,220,830 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

