Powers Advisory Group LLC Buys 65 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPS stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

