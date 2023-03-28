Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 0.8% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $61.45. 1,443,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,875,757. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $265.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.