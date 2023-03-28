Powers Advisory Group LLC Takes $304,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Powers Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 12,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.78. 105,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,888. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.75. The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

