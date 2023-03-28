Presima Securities ULC Boosts Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Presima Securities ULC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for approximately 0.8% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $49,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 192,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,872. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

