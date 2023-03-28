Presima Securities ULC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Presima Securities ULC decreased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,473,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 149,733 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,075,000 after purchasing an additional 575,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,044,000 after purchasing an additional 309,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

AIRC traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 92,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,959. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.93. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apartment Income REIT

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at $387,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

