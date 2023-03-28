Presima Securities ULC Increases Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Presima Securities ULC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Realty Trust accounts for 0.4% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Presima Securities ULC owned approximately 0.15% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %
Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.43%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 245.16%.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.