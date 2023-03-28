Presima Securities ULC Sells 30,500 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Presima Securities ULC cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up 6.6% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC owned approximately 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $23,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.08.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.23. 320,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,387. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $138.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

