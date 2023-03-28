Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. CIBC downgraded Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Primo Water Price Performance

Shares of PRMW opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.74 and a beta of 1.05. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $762,556.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,313,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,980. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 556.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Primo Water by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Primo Water by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Stories

