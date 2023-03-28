Primoris Services Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Primoris Services has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Primoris Services stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRIM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after purchasing an additional 218,611 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

