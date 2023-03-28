Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

