Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.09-4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $680-688 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $679.79 million. Progress Software also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.88-0.92 EPS.

PRGS stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,095. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.75.

In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $258,761.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at $986,020.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $225,575.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132 shares in the company, valued at $64,320.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $258,761.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,020.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,543 shares of company stock worth $1,700,242 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 25.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 4.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 19.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

