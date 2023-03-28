Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $168-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.97 million. Progress Software also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.09-4.17 EPS.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $58.65. The company had a trading volume of 311,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $59.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $621,028.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at $240,967.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at $240,967.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,543 shares of company stock worth $1,700,242 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Progress Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Progress Software by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Progress Software by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.