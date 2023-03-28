Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Raised by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE PLD opened at $117.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.22. The company has a market capitalization of $108.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.