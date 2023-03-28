ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Purchased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 145.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 516.0% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $54,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PSQ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. 2,353,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,655,654. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

