Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Short Interest Up 88.7% in March

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the February 28th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $21.02. 588,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,826. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.01.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
