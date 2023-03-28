Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE PIM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 82,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,625. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $3.61.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

