Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Wingstop in a report released on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

WING has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wingstop from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Wingstop from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.11.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING opened at $182.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.43. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $193.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 102.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,362,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,377,000 after buying an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

See Also

