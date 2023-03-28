Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Update

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, an increase of 227.4% from the February 28th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,205.0 days.

Qt Group Oyj Price Performance

Shares of QTGPF remained flat at $65.79 during trading hours on Tuesday. Qt Group Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered Qt Group Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Qt Group Oyj Company Profile

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design and development tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs offers cross-platform development solutions.

