Quaero Capital S.A. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Quaero Capital S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

WM opened at $153.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

