QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,122 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 32,672 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.85. 183,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,713,521. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.76. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $161.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

