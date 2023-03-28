QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives $156.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.60 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

