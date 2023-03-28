QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,978 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.4% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,864 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $121.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.76. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $161.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $135.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

