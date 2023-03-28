Quantum (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5,602.05

Quantum (QUA) traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5,602.05 and $181,512.44 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026259 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00030076 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018145 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00202735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,925.25 or 1.00052670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,561.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.