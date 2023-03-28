RAM Essential Services Property Fund (ASX:REP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (ASX:REP – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from RAM Essential Services Property Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund is an REIT. It invests in high quality Australian medical and essential retail real estate assets, leased to essential services tenants. RAM Essential Services Property Fund is based in Australia.

