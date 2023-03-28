Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rare Element Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS REEMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. 96,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,108. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.15. Rare Element Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24.

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.