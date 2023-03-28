Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Rare Element Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS REEMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. 96,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,108. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.15. Rare Element Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24.
Rare Element Resources Company Profile
