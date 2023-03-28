Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Short Interest Up 63.0% in March

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the February 28th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RRGB. CL King started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $13.58. 319,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,375. The company has a market capitalization of $217.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.72. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, insider Joshua Todd Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,531.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart acquired 25,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,035.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joshua Todd Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,531.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 36,751 shares of company stock worth $431,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

