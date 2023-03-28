ReddCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.19 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $7.19 million and approximately $3,447.52 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.30 or 0.00321744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012605 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00021321 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000716 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000651 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003711 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

