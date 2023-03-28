Redwood Investments LLC Acquires 558 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 32,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSGP traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $67.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,263. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

