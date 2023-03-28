Redwood Investments LLC Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,094 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club comprises 1.4% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.12% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $10,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after buying an additional 1,313,206 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 162.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,308,643 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 141.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after buying an additional 731,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $48,057,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 397,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,734. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.13. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $1,124,675. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

